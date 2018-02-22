Fassone: "Special agreement with Guizhou, maximize revenues and grow Chinese footballers"
20 May at 11:05Marco Fassone, present at Casa Milan for today's press conference, spoke about the officialization of the partnership between Milan and Guizhou Hengfeng.
"A commercial agreement that we are going to stipulate through our Chinese company, Milan China. Since the establishment of the company last October, this third agreement is particular: it's not part of the sponsorships but has special characteristics, it goes beyond the typical relationships.
"It is more a long-term strategic agreement, an agreement aimed at maximizing revenues. For Chinese clubs, one of the most important things is to grow young Chinese footballers, China has moved from a period of importing great stars to growing local talent. In this situation, Milan represents a pool of knowledge and know-how, so the club can create a development for their youth sector in the next years, developed with the Milan methodologies.
"In this case, it has a technical/commercial value, we want to support a youth sector to ensure that Chinese players are born ready to dress their team's jersey in the future."
