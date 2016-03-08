Father of Arsenal and Juve target drops Gunners’ transfer hint

Russia get ready to play their second game of this year’s World Cup and all eyes are on young midfielder sensation Aleksandr Golovin. Arsenal and Juve have emerged as favourites for the Russian’s signature; whilst Chelsea have also reportedly been interested.



In Russia’s World Cup opener, Golovin played out of his skin, albeit against a vastly inferior Saudi Arabia side. Initially valued at €25 million, his price will be sure to skyrocket as Europe’s elite come sniffing.



According to reports from PremiumSportHD, the player’s father has dropped a hint about where Golovin’s future lies:



“Aleksandr does not want to read any news because he is focused on Russia and the World Cup. I am sure that my son will be able to play a new level, it will be difficult even with a new language but he has already started to learn English.”



This only adds fuel to the speculative fire that Golovin could be making his way to Arsenal, to play under new manager Unai Emery.



