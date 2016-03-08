Father of Cristiano Ronaldo's partner passes away

The father of Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has died, with the model now going back to Argentina to stay close to the mourning family.Her father- Jorge Eduardo Rodriguez Gorjon, was 70 and died from a disease that had affected him and had been detected about 2 and a half years ago. He was a football coach in Argentina and also in Spain.Hola report that Rodriguez's father is no more and she is now travelling back to Buenos Aires to stay close to the family at a tough time.