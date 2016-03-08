Father of departing Fiorentina goalkeeper: 'He was not happy' in Florence
29 June at 13:00Alban Lafont is completing a somewhat shock move from Fiorentina to Nantes, with his father, Rolland, explaining the reason behind the decision in an interview with FiorentinaNews:
"Alban told me long before the end of the 2018/2019 championship that he wasn't doing well at Fiorentina for various reasons. Then an interesting offer arrived and Fiorentina did not oppose the request. Dragowski was never a problem for Alban and he is a good goalkeeper. Fiorentina initially wanted to keep my son as number one and we knew it. But it is Alban who made another kind of decision , with all due respect to the company and the fans. Alban will be the starting goalkeeper for Nantes and will actually play there on loan for the next two seasons."
