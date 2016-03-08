The father of Bayern Munich playmaker James Rodriguez has hinted at a possible Real Madrid return.Rodriguez has been loaned out to Bayern on a two-year deal by the Los Blancos and the Colombian has impressed during his stint at Bavaria.In an interview that James' father gave to El Larguero, he hinted that the player could be back at Real Madrid soon. He said: "At Bayern they treated him very well and had an excellent season."He is fine and is quiet. Real have changed with the arrival of Professor Lopetegui there will be moments of transition. His style of play benefits players like James, with him could play more than done with Zidane."