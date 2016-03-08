Father of Juve and Man Utd target: 'CR7 is his role model'
03 October at 11:00Erling Haaland has really burst onto the scene so far this season, the young Norwegian forward performing well for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga and in the Champions League too.
Therefore, it is no surprise that the teenager is being courted by several top clubs in Europe; most notably Juventus and Manchester United. Juventus actually attempted to sign the forward in January of this year but were beaten to the signing of the then-Molde forward by Salzburg, with the player himself confessing that he would rather play with consistency at this stage of his career, before earning a move to a bigger club in the (near) future.
Speaking on his son to ESPN, Haaland's father, former Leeds United player Alf-Inge Haaland, said this: 'Today Erling is following the way in which Ronaldo plays because he has seen in what shape he has reached at 34, still at the top of his performance::Cristiano shows his value to do the right things. My son was very struck by the anecdote told by Evra, when he went to Cristiano's house at the time of Manchester and at lunch they only ate fish and nothing else.'
