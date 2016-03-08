Mexican international's father reveals Barca interest while Raiola adds Juve to mix

The World Cup has increased the spotlight on Mexican international Hirving Lozano. The PSV Eindhoven frontman is one of the men of the moment, and he may be on the move to a bigger club sooner rather than later.



Lozano scored the match winner against Germany in Mexico’s opening game, further increasing his profile. PSV Eindhoven have no intention to sell him instantly, knowing they can raise the price even higher as the summer goes on.



Barcelona have been following him since before his departure for Russia. This is confirmed by the player's father, in an interview with ESPN: "There have been some approaches by the Catalans, but everything is stopped for now - he said - and I think after the end of the World Cup the situation will be clearer and we will decide whether to stay in the Netherlands or to go elsewhere.”



Calciomercato has determined that the Blaugrana are in front but there is also Juventus, thanks to Mino Raiola. His value now is around thirty five million euros.

