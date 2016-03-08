Father of Moise Kean reveals he nearly joined Manchester United

Italian starlet Moise Kean appears to be just a step away from completing a move to Premier League side Everton, on what looks to be a 40 million euro deal. Breaking onto the scene last season, Kean has earned himself a move abroad and the player's father, Biorou Jean Kean, has spoken to Goal about his son.



"I prayed a lot in my blessing today, I said, sir Jesus, I give you my son in my hand. I am not in England, nor his mother. As Jesus Christ broke away he went to preach.



"​Mino Raiola? He followed him from football school to today. He knows how to handle it, like his father. My son took him as his second dad.



"​I stopped him when his mother wanted to take him to England, to Manchester. He had to stay at Juventus to stay and mature. At 14 he can't go abroad, I wasn't convinced. I gave my support to Juventus to block it."