Father of Moise Kean reveals he nearly joined Manchester United
02 August at 11:45Italian starlet Moise Kean appears to be just a step away from completing a move to Premier League side Everton, on what looks to be a 40 million euro deal. Breaking onto the scene last season, Kean has earned himself a move abroad and the player's father, Biorou Jean Kean, has spoken to Goal about his son.
"I prayed a lot in my blessing today, I said, sir Jesus, I give you my son in my hand. I am not in England, nor his mother. As Jesus Christ broke away he went to preach.
"Mino Raiola? He followed him from football school to today. He knows how to handle it, like his father. My son took him as his second dad.
"I stopped him when his mother wanted to take him to England, to Manchester. He had to stay at Juventus to stay and mature. At 14 he can't go abroad, I wasn't convinced. I gave my support to Juventus to block it."
