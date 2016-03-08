Father offered Hazard to Real Madrid
25 June at 11:00Eden Hazard’s father has been involved in his son’s future again.
According to Marca, Thierry Hazard offered the Chelsea star to Real Madrid before the Champions League final.
Before Liverpool won the game 3-1, Hazard Snr offered his son to the Bernabeu side.
The 27-year-old has long been linked to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and revealed back in May that he was waiting to discover Chelsea’s summer plans before signing a new deal.
"That's why I'm taking my time, it is something big, so I will need to think of a lot of things. But one thing is for sure, I'm happy here.
"I'm waiting for new players next season. You know. We'll see. I want good players because I want to win next season the Premier League. Yeah, a lot of things, then we will see."
Though his current deal expires in 2020, the Belgian is in talks with Chelsea over a new contract worth €350.000 a week.
His father is alleged to have told Real that transfer talks had stalled, and that his soon was looking for a club that played Champions League football. Chelsea won’t next season.
