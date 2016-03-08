​According to Marca, Thierry Hazard offered the Chelsea star to Real Madrid before the Champions League final.

​Before Liverpool won the game 3-1, Hazard Snr offered his son to the Bernabeu side.

The 27-year-old has long been linked to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and revealed back in May that he was waiting to discover Chelsea’s summer plans before signing a new deal.

"That's why I'm taking my time, it is something big, so I will need to think of a lot of things. But one thing is for sure, I'm happy here.

"I'm waiting for new players next season. You know. We'll see. I want good players because I want to win next season the Premier League. Yeah, a lot of things, then we will see."

​Though his current deal expires in 2020, the Belgian is in talks with Chelsea over a new contract worth €350.000 a week.

His father is alleged to have told Real that transfer talks had stalled, and that his soon was looking for a club that played Champions League football. Chelsea won’t next season.