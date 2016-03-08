Roma defender Federico Fazio believes that the giallorossi players should criticise themselves following their 2-1 defeat to AC Milan yesterday.While Fazio was on the scoresheet for Eusebio di Francesco's men, he had cancelled out Franck Kessie's opener. In the 95th minute of the game though, a Steven N'Zonzi error led to Gonzalo Higuain setting up Patrick Cutrone for the winner.Fazio was recently talking to Sky Sports about the loss and he said that the Roma players should look to criticise themselves and improve upon the mistakes they committed.He said: "We have to do self-criticism but we have to know that we did well. If we had conceded a last minute goal, we would be talking about something else."But we need to improve, I know the ability of this team, we only played three games, we have to work but to look ahead. We have lots of games and I'm sure we will overturn this situation. "Fazio was also asked about whether he finds it better to play in a back three of a back four. He said: "For me nothing changes. B eit play three or four at the back, right or left. We have to play where the coach wants and do the best for the team".Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)