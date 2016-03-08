Fekir lambasts Liverpool for 2018 failed transfer
10 September at 17:20Real Betis striker Nabil Fekir has criticised English Premier League giants Liverpool for not signing him in the summer of 2018.
The French international came close to joining the current European champions from Lyon last year but the English club opted out of the move after they were not convinced following the player’s medical.
Fekir, in an interview with L'Equipe, criticised Reds for failed transfer by saying: "There have been so many lies which were not pleasing especially those concerning my family. I have had medical examinations and then Liverpool decided not to sign me by claiming that there was some problem with my knee. But the truth is my knee is fine. They [Liverpool] really hurt us.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments