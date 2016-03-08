Fekir: Liverpool and Arsenal target 'will leave' this summer, Lyon confirm

26 May at 13:00
Lyon star Nabil Fekir is going to leave the French club at the end of the season, Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed. 

"We know Nabil can leave the club in the summer", Aulas said.

"We'll thank him for what he did for the club but we've now learned that it's time for him to leave. We'll do many deals this summer, we'll try to retain as many players as possible".

Liverpool are reportedly very close to signing the French winger for a fee close to € 55 million, reports in England claim. 

Fekir has also been linked with a move to Juventus but the Premier League seems the most likely destination for the talented winger.

Fekir has 12 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances in all competitions this season. His contract with Lyon runs through 2020 but this was his last season with the French club. Fekir is now ready to join an European giant.

