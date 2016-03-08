Felipe Anderson: 'My love for Lazio remains unchanged'
01 February at 18:45Former Lazio star and West Ham winger Felipe Anderson has said that his love for the biancocelesti remains unchanged and it is very much still there and he still loves the club as much as he used to.
The Brazilian has been very impressive for the Hammers since having left Lazio for a fee of 41.5 million pounds. Since his arrival, he has become a vital cog in the wheel for Manuel Pellegrini's side.
He was recently talking to RadioSei and talked about their win over Inter Milan yesterday in the Coppa Italia, as Ciro Immobile scored in the second half of extra-time for the club.
He said: "The love for the team is unchanged, I will always be a Lazio fan.
"Italian Cup? I am happy for my companions, a deserved victory. I have had a good time at San Siro, I still remember the double win in 2014, also for this I am happy for them.
"From that moment on I found my confidence in my means, also because I was not yet the owner. "
Anderson has appeared in 24 Premier League games this season, scoring eight times and has assisted twice.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments