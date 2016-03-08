Felipe Anderson reveals why he left Lazio to join West Ham

Attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson is fresh off his move to Premier League side West Ham from Lazio and he is one of several high-profile transfers the Hammers have made under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.



Anderson has spoken talks about his decision to leave the Biancocelesti. These are the words he dictated to the Brazilian media: "I got injured and the team had done well even without me. When I went back to the gym and recovered my fitness, the coach continued to choose the ones he had entrusted during my absence and I understood it, but when I had the chance to come here to West Ham, I was really happy for this opportunity.”



Anderson spent 2013-2018 at Lazio before becoming West Ham’s record transfer for just shy of €40 million. West Ham will face a stiff test in their first match of the season with an away trip to Liverpool.

