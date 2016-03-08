It is now all official that Felipe Anderson has left Lazio: the Biancoceleste, through a note on its website has confirmed the transfer of the Brazilian playmaker outright to West Ham. The deal is 38 million euros plus bonuses in favor of Lazio (according to Sky Sports UK up to a maximum of 47 million euros), the largest investment in the history of the Hammers.Felipe Anderson immediately expressed his excitement at joining the club: "I'm really happy and realized that I moved in. West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition, so many great players have played here like Bobby Moore, Tevez and Di Canio. and here, I point up and who knows, maybe I could reach them and become a legend here ... It's a dream come true."