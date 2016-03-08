Felix Zwayer: Atletico-Juve ref faces controversial first half
20 February at 22:00Atletico Madrid are currently facing off against Juventus in their first leg of the Champions League round of 16. German referee Felix Zwayer has faced criticism from fans after a controversial first half.
Zwayer appears to not have things under control. In the first half, De Sciglio and Alex Sandro both committed fouls but were not given yellow cards as they should have been. In response to this, the referee found himself swarmed by Atletico Madrid players time and time again.
Juventus players were also swarming Zwayer at one point after the referee pointed to the spot for a foul from De Sciglio on Diego Costa. Despite a penalty initially being given, the var review confirmed that the foul was outside of the box, but that didn't stop the Juventus old guard giving Zwayer an earful first.
All eyes will be on the German referee in the second half - one wrong move and he could go down in the bad books of either set of fans for a long time.
