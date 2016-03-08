Fellaini: 'I nearly joined Napoli in 2014, my agent was in contact with AC Milan'
13 July at 16:10Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has opened up about his five and a half year long stay at Old Trafford and has admitted to even having made contact with AC Milan.
Fellaini was recently talking to Sportweek and he said: "I like Italian life. It's hot, you have passion and the food is spectacular. I just have to learn Italian, but for this I should live there and in the past I went near it.
"In 2014 I almost signed with Napoli, I had also talked to Benitez. I came from my first year with Manchester and it wasn't the best. In that summer I played a great World Cup with Belgium and I didn't know if I would have been with the Red Devils. I really thought about it, then I thought and I realized that United was a great club and the Premier League a great competition. I wanted to try again. "
ON MILAN -" A year ago there was this other opportunity, my agent spoke to Milan. But I know Mourinho very well, I felt good with him and he wanted me to stay at United: it was easy to choose to stay a few more months. Mourinho for me is a great man and I still feel him."
