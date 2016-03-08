Fenerbahce have made an offer for Rodriguez but Milan aren't convinced: the situation
15 January at 19:00Turkish side Fenerbahce have made an offer for AC Milan full back Ricardo Rodriguez, but the offer hasn’t convinced the Rossoneri, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Turkish side have been interested in the 27-year-old Swiss left back for some time now, but they need to change their offer for the player if they are to convince the Milanese club to let him go. Fenerbahce offered the Rossoneri a loan deal with a buy option attached, which is not good enough for Milan.
The Rossoneri want a more permanent solution, the report continues. The club want a deal that will see Rodriguez either be definitively sold this month or sent away on a loan deal with a buy obligation attached.
Rodriguez has made five appearances for Milan so far this season, with four of the five games coming at the start of the season. Since then, coach Stefano Pioli has preferred other options in the department due to the lacklustre performances of the 27-year-old.
Apollo Heyes
