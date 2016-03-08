Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly made an offer to sign Tottenham's Inter Milan target Mousa Dembele.It is said that Dembele's move to Inter is now stalling as he is taking too much time to think about his future. Inter have kept an offer on the table and have offered the player on the contrace and a route to China, but Dembele has not decide anything yet, with no offers from China having arrived yet.Turkish outlet Fanatik report that Fenerbahce have made an offer to sign Dembele.The Belgian's contract at Spurs runs out next summer and his agent has made it clear that he will look to move this summer and will not renew his Tottenham deal.