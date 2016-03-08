Fenerbahce unlikely to make Moses deal permanent: report

10 September at 18:20
English Premier League outfit Chelsea are expecting return of winger Victor Moses after the 2019-20 season.

As per a report publish in Goal.com, the London-based club are not expecting the Turkish outfit Fenerbahce to make Moses loan deal permanent come the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has a contract with the current Europa League champions till 2021 where he earns £75,000 per week.

Moses has joined Fenerbahce in 2019 and has already scored five goals in 15 league appearances for the club.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.