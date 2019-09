Fenerbahce unlikely to make Moses deal permanent: report

English Premier League outfit Chelsea are expecting return of winger Victor Moses after the 2019-20 season.As per a report publish in Goal.com , the London-based club are not expecting the Turkish outfit Fenerbahce to make Moses loan deal permanent come the end of the season.The 28-year-old has a contract with the current Europa League champions till 2021 where he earns £75,000 per week.Moses has joined Fenerbahce in 2019 and has already scored five goals in 15 league appearances for the club.