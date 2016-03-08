Rio Ferdinand is very much opposed to selling Paul Pogba,

The England and Manchester United legend spoke out on Twitter following rumours that the French World Cup winner has broken with Manchester United, and that he wants to move away.

“Don’t you dare allow this [Manchester United executive vice-chairman] Ed [Woodward],” Rio said on Twitter.

“Manchester United is Pogba’s home!!

“Silence these rumours ASAP and get Toby Alderweireld through the door.”

Agent Mino Raiola is believed to be in the United Kingdom trying to orchestrate a move for his client, with former

The Frenchman was remarkably disciplined at the World Cup, scoring in the final win against Croatia in a blistering counter he himself launched with a surgical pass.

Barcelona have already been linked with a (rejected) offer for the French star, who made a name for himself at Juventus before re-joining the Red Devils for a massive sum over €100 million back in the summer of 2016.