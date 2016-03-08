Spanish national team boss has left his role with the Spanish Football Federation after La Roja's Round of 16 exit in the FIFA World Cup.Hierro was brought in as an emergency replacement for Julen Lopetegui, who has sacked two days before the commencement of the World Cup after he had agreed to sign for Real Madrid. Spain were knocked out of the tournament by Russia on penalties.The Spanish FA have confirmed that Hierro has left his role and has turned down the chance to go back to being the Sporting Director.A statement on the official website of the Spanish FA read: "After many kilometres of walking together, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Fernando Hierro put an end to their relationship once the participation of Spain in the World Cup in Russia ended."The last Spanish coach declined to return to his previous position as sports director of the RFEF to seek new horizons and undertake new professional challenges."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)