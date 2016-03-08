Fernando Santos: 'Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon D'or'
16 November at 17:55Portugal national team manager Fernando Santos believes that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon D'or this year for his performances for club and country.
Santos was recently talking in a press-conference ahead of Portugal's game against Italy in the UEFA Nations League and one of the topics was Ronaldo and his return.
He said: "Portugal less dependent on Ronaldo? The team that has the best player in the world can not say that not having him helps. The important thing is that justice is done and that Cristiano wins the next Golden Ball.
"If Ronaldo returns in March? We will see at that moment, now we concentrate on this game that we hope to win."
