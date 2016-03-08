Ferrero calls Totti to Sampdoria and reveals ambitious future plan

Francesco Totti announced his departure from Roma yesterday with a scathing press conference in which he attacked the club's American management and the way he had been treated.

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero, who is a well-known fan of the Giallorossi, spoke to Corriere dello Sport about Totti's farewell; calling him to Sampdoria. "Italian football needs Totti. If he wants to come back, our doors are open - he can even start playing again. I would take him, De Rossi and Cassano."

Then, Ferrero revealed more about his more ambitious goal for the future, which includes buying Roma - something that he has been linked with doing in the past: "​Let's take back Rome together."

