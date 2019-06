Ferrero: 'Giampaolo? AC Milan should call me'

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrerohis manager Marco Giampaolo and the striker Fabio Quagliarella.Giampaolo is reported to be the main candidate for the Rossoneri job: "I spoke with Giampaolo, he has a contract and now he is on holiday. I'll meet him on Monday that's when we'll decide our paths. I can't retain someone who doesn't love Sampdoria and doesn't want to stay in my club. I am calling nobody, it's someone who should call me. [If AC Milan want him] they should call me. Let's ask me again on Tuesday", he said during the Football Leader Award in Naples on Tuesday night. "He's not off to Napoli, he has a contract and he is happy at Sampdoria. Nobody says I signed Fabio when nobody believed in him. I think he'll get old at Sampdoria and if he wants to go, we'll sit down and talk together. I want motivated players at Sampdoria".