Ferrero: 'Giampaolo? AC Milan should call me'
04 June at 21:20Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero commented on the recent transfer speculations surrounding his manager Marco Giampaolo and the striker Fabio Quagliarella.
Giampaolo is reported to be the main candidate for the Rossoneri job: "I spoke with Giampaolo, he has a contract and now he is on holiday. I'll meet him on Monday that's when we'll decide our paths. I can't retain someone who doesn't love Sampdoria and doesn't want to stay in my club. I am calling nobody, it's someone who should call me. [If AC Milan want him] they should call me. Let's ask me again on Tuesday", he said during the Football Leader Award in Naples on Tuesday night.
QUAGLIARELLA - "He's not off to Napoli, he has a contract and he is happy at Sampdoria. Nobody says I signed Fabio when nobody believed in him. I think he'll get old at Sampdoria and if he wants to go, we'll sit down and talk together. I want motivated players at Sampdoria".
