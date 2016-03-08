Ferrero in talks with American fund to sell Sampdoria

10 February at 10:00
Sampdoria could soon be in the hands of a new owner. Massimo Ferraro, the current owner, is in fact negotiating the sale of the club
 
On Wednesday, a meeting is set to take place in London, where the vice presidents of Sampdoria (Fiorentina and Romei) will be present, along with the American fund that has been brought to the attention of Ferrero by Gianluca Vialli. 
 
Therefore, the basis of the deal could be set during the meeting, which eventually would see Ferrero let go of 100% of the shares, should a final agreement be reached. The 67-year-old, who took over Sampdoria in 2014, values the club at no less than €100m, which seems to be a reasonable price for the American fund. 
 
Currently, there are two clubs in the league with American owners: AC Milan and Roma, who are owned by Elliott management and Neep Roma Holding respectively. 
 

