Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero spoke to RMC Sport on Thursday to reveal that he is trying to postpone the opening day of the Serie A scheduled for next week-end.​Both Genoa and Sampdoria have already requested to postpone their opening ties against Fiorentina and AC Milan and according to the Blucerchiati’s no.1 Juventus president Agnelli has also confirmed that the Old Lady won’t be playing on Saturday when the state funerals for the 39 victims of the Genoa bridge collapse will take place.“I’ve been talking to presidents of Serie A clubs to tell them that we can’t play next week-end”, Ferrero said.“I am sure [Lega Serie A president] Miccicché won’t allow games to be played. I’ve spoken to Agnelli as well and he told me that they can’t play on Saturday because there will be state funerals.”