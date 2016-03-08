Ferrero sets asking price for Inter and Tottenham target

One of the revelations of the current Serie A campaign, Danish defender Joachim Andersen has featured in every league minute for Sampdoria so far his season and his impressive performances have attracted interest from various big clubs.



In previous days there have been talks of interest from Inter and Tottenham in the 22-year-old and Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero has apparently already set an asking price for the suitors.



The eccentric filmmaker does not want to sell his comet in January, but for June there will be many requests and the demand for the Danish U21 international is 25 million euros.



Andersen joined Sampdoria last summer from Dutch side Twente and featured mainly as a backup option in his first season at the club. Now, however, he is one of the pillars of the Blucerchiati defence and his rise might earn him a move to a bigger club as soon as next summer.