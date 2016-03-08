Fiat chairman: 'Ronaldo? The best in the world on the best team in the world'

On the sidelines of the historic friendly between Juventus A and B in Villar Perosa, John Elkann, president and CEO of Exor, spoke to Sky Sport: "Villar Perosa is a unique moment, which only has Juventus, a match where only Juventus can win and it is a magic moment to see the enthusiasm of children every year. It is beautiful to see how Juventus is important throughout Italy: this is the reason why Juventus its extraordinary ".



Juve at the top - "The Champions League? Juve is one of the greatest teams in the history of football. This year is very strong, one of the strongest ever, we always have very high ambitions. Every year what is achieved is celebrated here”.



Cristiano Ronaldo: “Ronaldo is the best in the world and on the strongest team in the world. Today is the first time he plays with his teammates, so we’ll see how he has integrated himself with the squad.”

