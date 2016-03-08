FIFA 19: top 10 player revealed, Ronaldo like Messi

Yesterday, EA Sports revealed their list of the best graded players in the very new FIFA 19. In the end, Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi are the two best players in the game as they have been given a 94 grade. 3rd place? Psg's Neymar finished on the podium as he received a 92 overall grade. View the top graded players bellow as you can also visit our gallery section to view some pictures on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.



Here are the top players in order: Cristiano Ronaldo - 94 Lionel Messi - 94 Neymar - 92 Modric - 91 De Bruyne - 91 Hazard - 91 Suarez - 91 Sergio Ramos - 91 De Gea - 91 Kroos - 90 Lewandowski - 90 Neuer - 90 Godin - 90 Courtois - 90 Oblak -90