FIFA Best Manager of the Year list announced: no Serie A managers

31 July at 14:45
The best managers of the year list has now been announced by FIFA, with no Italian managers in the list.

There are three Premier League managers in the list, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the list along with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Best FIFA Awards will be announced in Milan later in the year. 

The full list: Djamel Belmadi - Algeria (ALG)
Didier Deschamps - France (FRA)
Marcelo Gallardo - River Plate (ARG)
Ricardo Gareca - Peru (ARG)
Pep Guardiola - Manchester City (SPA)
Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool (DEU)
Mauricio Pochettino - Tottenham (ARG )
Fernando Santos - Portugal (POR)
Erik ten Hag - Ajax (NED)
Tite - Brazil (BRA)

