FIFA considering unprecedented transfer market decision amidst Coronavirus pandemic
27 March at 14:30The Coronavirus pandemic has had a high influence on daily life and that obviously also includes football, with most competitions suspended. For this reason, according to L'Equipe (via fcinternews.it), FIFA is considering to take unprecedented measures to facilitate the transitional period from the pandemic period to the post-pandemic period.
The French paper reports that the federation is working on the idea of extending the next summer transfer market window to December 31, 2020.
In the light of the suspension of football in the face of the pandemic, which could postpone the end of the season to July or even August, the organization led by Gianni Infantino thought that this may be a more correct way to allow clubs to have more resources when buying and selling players. Also because the impact of the virus on corporate finances can have long-term effects.
For now, it is only a hypothesis reported in France and it remains to be seen whether the information will be confirmed officially in the coming hours.
