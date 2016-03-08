FIFA, Infantino: 'Racism? It hasn't improved in Italy...'



"Racism is fought with education, condemning it, talking about it, you cannot have racism in society and football. In Italy, the situation has not improved and this is serious," he began.

Following the racist chants towards Kessie and Lukaku, yet another player was abused in Serie A. During Fiorentina's clash with Atalanta, Dalbert was targeted by the Nerazzurri fans, which resulted in the referee halting play for around five minutes.



"Dalbert? It is necessary to identify those responsible and throw them out of the stadiums. It takes, as in England, the certainty of punishment. We must not be afraid to condemn the racists, we must fight them until the end," he concluded.

At least during the game today, actions were taken by the referee, who ordered the stadium announcer to read out a message. Unfortunately, it was met by loud whistling from the fans, who don't seem to be taking the matter seriously.





For more news, visit our homepage. The main issue in Italy has been consistency. Last season, Inter's Curva Nord was suspended after racist chants towards Koulibaly, but since then we haven't seen anything similar in terms of punishments.