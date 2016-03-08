FIFA, Infantino: 'Stadiums? Italy are behind Gabon'

Infantino Fifa
27 February at 19:45
FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke to Rai Sport about the stadium situation in Italy, expressing his concerns over how things are managed. 
 
"The situation of the stadiums in Italy is something that goes beyond any logic. This country has an incredible passion and culture for football. Gabon, who organized the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017, the stadium is not only a place to watch the game, but also the symbol of the city. 
 
"To see that only Udinese and Juve have their own stadiums is incredible. A stadium is not just a cost, but it's also and above all an investment," he concluded. 
 

