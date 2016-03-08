Some good news for Inter, who won’t be facing disciplinary action from sport governing

Real Madrid had not taken the contacts the Milan side had with the Croatian at all well, and president Florentino Perez recently threatened legal action over what he believed was tampering, claiming that he hadn’t been contacted over permission to talk to the 32-year-old.

Yet FIFA have stated today in a letter to both clubs that the case was “closed” and that there were no grounds to believe that Article 18 - the one regarding approaching players without permission - had been violated.

The governing body reached this conclusion after a preliminary investigation, and after speaking to both teams and Modric himself.

The Croatian himself recently confirmed that he’d never had much interest in joining Inter, anyway:

“I am in the best club of the world,” he said in midweek.

"I want to be here.

"I am not happy, I am super happy being here, very quiet and I just like to keep working doing well things like last six years."

"I have been working to achieve as high as possible, so thanks to god I am here. This is the best year of my career collectively and individually, so I am really enjoying, we have to keep working."