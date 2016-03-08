FIFA Men's Best Player nominees announced
31 July at 16:15FIFA have announced their list of FIFA Best Player of the Year nominees and many are tipping Cristiano Ronaldo to be the favorite.
Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal towards the end of last season but his Juventus side got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Ajax.
The full list is as follows: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Kylian Mbappe, Virgil van Dijk.
