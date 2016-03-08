FIFA, Official: 2021 Club World Cup postponed, will be rescheduled

"Cooperation, mutual respect and understanding must be the guiding principles for all decision makers to have in mind at this crucial moment in time."



FIFA have officially announced that they have decided to postpone the upcoming Club World Cup, due to the Coronavirus emergency.The tournament was due to be played next summer, with an expanded format featuring 24 teams, but due to UEFA’s decision to postpone Euro 2020 to next summer, FIFA were forced to postpone the tournament. The Club World Cup will be rescheduled, either later on in 2021 or in the following two years.FIFA have also announced that they have donated €10 million to the World Health Organization.Apollo Heyes