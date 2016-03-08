FIFA plan radical loan rule changes; Juve and Chelsea hit hard
13 September at 16:45According to the latest reports from German outlet Bild, FIFA are about to take action to change the rules surrounding the loan market, by limiting the amount of players that a club can send out on loan at once.
The rule is set to restrict the movements of clubs like Juventus and Chelsea, who have been known in recent years to hoard young players, send them out on loan and sell them on for financial gain.
FIFA want to set the limit of loans out at any one time to eight; with, in comparison, Chelsea loaning out around 30 players and Juventus loaning out 50 players this season. The rule will likely not include youth players with it yet to be determined which age is considered ‘youth’.
Back in April, Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta expressed concerned about FIFA’s plans, yet described the solution as using Juventus B, who feature in Italy’s Serie C for the first time this season.
