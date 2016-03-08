FIFA players trying to take advantage of Emiliano Sala's disappearance like with Astori

Speculations know no shame. Whether it is to earn real money or virtual credits. It happened after the death of Davide Astori, with several players of Ultimate Team on FIFA 18 who had stockpiled cards of the former Fiorentina captain to sell them at exorbitant prices and now the story is repeated with Emiliano Sala.



The private plane carrying the Argentinian to England for him to join his new side Cardiff City disappeared from the radar on the night between Monday and Tuesday. Immediately the search and rescue operations started and the world started praying for a miracle.



But not everyone. There were also those who tried to take advantage of the unfortunate situation and started buying the cards of the player and thus, the price has taken off, from 500 to over 6000 credits within a few hours, as it can be seen from the charts of Futbin, the site that constantly monitors the fluctuations of the FUT market.



Little respect showed by some gamers without any respect for the family and people involved, using the tragedies of others to take advantage in a game that should serve just as a source of fun but without forgetting the cardinal values of sportiness and respect in the widest sense.



Waiting for news on Sala, we also expect the response of EA Sports which should follow (as it had been done with Astori): calming the prices on Ultimate Team to avoid shameful lucrative operations that have little to do with the spirit of the game.



Any other decision will then have time to be taken, provided that there is only one hope, until official communications: that Sala is safe and there are no further decisions necessary to be taken.



Federico Albrizio. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov