FIFA President Gianni Infantino comments on Icardi-Wanda situation at Inter

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the situation regarding Inter Milan and their star striker Mauro Icardi and his wife-agent Wanda Nara; speaking generally about unregulated agents and then more specifically on the Icardi case."​We and Uefa work together on a very important issue that also has ethical implications: each year it moves eight billion euros. The agent is a profession that needs to be regulated. We talk a lot about the US, the country of unrestrained liberalism, but there are books of strict rules and even jail. In Europe, no, it's time to intervene. In regards to Inter, well, I'm often harder on her than with others. Always, I hope they reach an agreement and both are happy!"Infantino is a well known Inter Milan fan and his comments may bring some respite, or lack of, for Inter fans concerned about the Icardi situation.

