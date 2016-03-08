FIFA publish guidelines for players contracts and transfer market dates: the details

Following the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19 at all levels of football, FIFA has worked on a series of recommendations & guidelines to address some key practical issues re: player contracts & the transfer system.



https://t.co/qDEx9Yp1Rw pic.twitter.com/ER3syZf8X7 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 7, 2020

FIFA have officially recommended that players’ contracts are extended past the 30th June and have given a new date for the transfer window.The guidelines suggest that all players’ contracts are extended until the end of the current season, with new contracts set to start at the start of the next season. In regard to the transfer market, FIFA have suggested that the window is moved to between the end of the current season and the beginning of the next season.Apollo Heyes