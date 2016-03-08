FIGC commissioner responds to AC Milan's ban from European competition
28 June at 16:40AC Milan have been banned from the European competition for two seasons by UEFA and the will appeal to CAS the decision to be overturned. FIGC commissioner Roberto Fabbricini says AC Milan have the support of the Italian football after the latest setback.
“A sentence has to be respected. There will be chances for the club though, there are several levels of appeal within the sporting justice system,” said Roberto Fabbricini.
“Milan will go to the end and I think I can say that they’ll do so with the support of all Italian sport.
“From the moment this came up there was concern, it was important to understand where it would end.
"Milan is a heritage of sport and Italian football and we have to be behind them right now. I hope they can find a solution for the problems within the club. We need more attention, and sometimes also greater severity.”
