FIGC, Gravina: ‘Lotito is omnipresent; Marotta ideal for Club Italia’
04 October at 17:30Current Lega Pro president, Giuseppe Gravina, has been named as the first official candidate for the role of FIGC president. In his announcement, Gravina covered several topics; including that of now former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta and Lazio president Claudio Lotito:
“This is an important signal, it is not the only one: having such a broad participation by the companies on the eve of the matches is a strong message and full of responsibility, an important consensus that must be highlighted on a a very articulated platform. I travel to a consolidated group, I would denounce a kind of schizophrenia: a broad consensus is called for and we then try to destroy it. We ask for a comparison on the contents, the application is strong on numbers and programs, but not closed on content.
“It is true that I heard of Marotta’s departure, but not for the reason of FIGC presidency. But I think that in my idea of Club Italia, which increasingly resembles a football club, a figure like Marotta would serve well. There has always been talk of clubs, but so far the National has been managed in a purely political way. Instead I would like to give a business organization, as any club does. In this structure, if he wants to and Juventus will actually free him, I think the figure of a top manager like Marotta would be ideal.
“I do not have in my prerogatives to recover anyone, it is true that I have provided work platforms, permanent tables, on certain issues to deal with the situations at a collective level, so that there are experts to evaluate. it is the need for quick and immediate answers, we can not think that only the president and federal councillors are able to solve certain issues on their own.
“There are useful figures that have not been involved for many reasons, each component will identify his figures and His people, I have no veto against anyone, let us never Lotito: he is omnipresent, he does not need my assistance. We must involve the most important figures in our system; everyone's contribution is needed. We can not but include a character like Claudio Lotito.”
