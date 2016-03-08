FIGC, Gravina responds to reports of mafia links to Italian football
23 October at 15:00Allegations came to light within the last month of links between former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta and the mafia; to a greater extent on the role of organized crime within Italian football ultras and curvas. Italian TV show Report, a journalistic show which touches on a different topic each episode, have accused Marotta of contact with the mafia, claiming to have intercepted messages between the Juve boss and Rocco Dominello, the son of a mafia boss, in which Dominello asks for five tickes for the Juve-Madrid match and Marotta obliges.
As reported by Ansa, newly elected FIGC president said the following on the matter:
“It is a subject that I leave to the ordinary judiciary: it is the relationship between society and curvas that should be ordered, then the underworld is underworld and ordinary justice must be occupied.”
Report, meanwhile, continue their investigation – with it sure to have repercussions for better or for worse in the upcoming weeks and months.
