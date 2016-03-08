FIGC plan to bring some changes to the transfer market



The Football Association chaired by Gabriele Gravina has repeatedly expressed its intention to change the rules of the transfer market, abolishing the possibility of a ‘buy-back clause’ that has become a matter of debate in recent times due to some capital gains considered "suspicious".



However, the Serie A teams disagree and are ready to start negotiations with the FIGC to reach a compromise: as reported by Tuttosport, today a delegation headed by the president of the league of Miccicché and completed by Claudio Lotito and Beppe Marotta will meet Gravina to take stock of the situation.

