FIGC plan to bring some changes to the transfer market

02 April at 14:15

The Football Association chaired by Gabriele Gravina has repeatedly expressed its intention to change the rules of the transfer market, abolishing the possibility of a ‘buy-back clause’ that has become a matter of debate in recent times due to some capital gains considered "suspicious".
 
However, the Serie A teams disagree and are ready to start negotiations with the FIGC to reach a compromise: as reported by Tuttosport, today a delegation headed by the president of the league of Miccicché and completed by Claudio Lotito and Beppe Marotta will meet Gravina to take stock of the situation.
 

