FIGC, President Gravina: 'I understand when it's a hand ball or not, listen....'
08 November at 18:30Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina discussed the new hand ball law to Naples based newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com today.
"Unlike Sarri, I understand when it is a hand ball and when it is not. First the referee interprets if the hand ball was done intentionally or not, now if the extensiveness of the contact is too large then it is a penalty regardless: there is objectivity.”
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has complained about the new hand ball laws since their introduction and recently referred to the vagueness of the law in a recent press conference. He also suggested a decreased usage of VAR, saying that it was used less often abroad than in Italy.
New Bianconeri defender Matthijs de Ligt has been at fault for multiple hand balls so far this season, which may be behind the Juventus coach’s comments.
Apollo Heyes
