FIGC President: 'Should a player test positive, we can't rule out suspending the league'

However, the situation is far from stable and the virus is quickly infecting more and more people around the world, having established itself in Europe. Therefore, it remains to be seen what the next few weeks will be like, although it's clear that football will have to come second in this case.

Above all, the safety of the public is the priority and until the spread has started to calm down, we can expect to see the game without fans. In an interview with Rai ( via Calciomercato.com ), FIGC president Gabriele Gravina couldn't rule out suspending the league, should a player test positive.

"Suspension in case of Coronavirus between players? Should a player test positive, we have to be realistic. In those circumstances, we will take all necessary measures to guarantee the protection of our athletes first and then understand what can be done and what impact it can have on sports competition. We cannot rule out anything or risk hypotheses that we still cannot foresee today," he stated.

The Coronavirus continues to create issues for Serie A. The fixture list remains complicated as is and the league really can't afford to postpone more games. Every game will be played behind closed doors for at least one month, with hopes of limiting the spread in the country.