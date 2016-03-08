FIGC Public Prosecutor calls for Chievo and Parma relegation – the details
16 July at 15:30After CalcioMercato.com exclusively analysed and revealed the situation regarding Chievo’s fictitious capital gains, thanks to the work of journalist Pippo Russo, the FIGC Public Prescutor has now called for Chievo, along with Parma, to be relegated from Serie A.
Chievo are being threatened on the grounds of these false accounts, whilst Parma are in danger due to match fixing allegations surrounding text messages sent by Emanuele Calcio to Spezia players before Parma’s 2-0 win against them in May; sending the club up to Italy’s top flight.
