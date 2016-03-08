FIGC, Serie A season extended from June 30 to August 2 - the situation
23 April at 20:40
The meeting between the members of the Italian football federation (FIGC) has just ended. Of course, they discussed the resumption of the season amid the Coronavirus emergency. As reported by Ansa (via IlBianconero.com), they decided to extend the deadline for the closure of the season.
The date was previously June 30 but has now been extended to August 2, as was expected. All in an attempt to finish the season, rather than using the current standings for European spots and awarding the title to no one.
Per the report, the FIGC wrote in their statement that the decision taken is in full compliance with the recommendations from FIFA and UEFA. Of course, it also depends on the government as they will have to approve the idea, based on the Coronavirus situation.
Furthermore, new meetings with the players association are needed to solve the contractual matter, as many players will be out of contract after June 30. The feeling is that an agreement can be reached quite easily on this front.

