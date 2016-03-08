Figo: 'Champions League? Inter have more experience than one year ago..'

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid superstar Luis Figo has said that Inter have more experience than they had last season.In an interview that Figo gave after the Champions League draw, Figo said: "Inter is also a strong team. In theory it is a difficult group, but there are hopes to move forward. New coach, new season: after so many years in which Inter did not play the Champions League, last year they gained experience, so there is hope of doing well."I hope for all the Inter fans, San Siro is special, the Champions League nights are special: I hope the 'environment lends a hand to these tough challenges."